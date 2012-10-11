Tennis-World Indoor Tournament men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Japan Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 8-Laura Robson (Britain) beat Zhou Yimiao (China) 6-4 6-4 Heather Watson (Britain) beat 6-Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-3 7-Chanelle Scheepers (South Africa) beat Mirjana Lucic (Croatia) 6-2 6-2 Pauline Parmentier (France) beat 2-Zheng Jie (China) 6-3 6-4
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1