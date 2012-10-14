Tennis-Memphis International men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Memphis International Men's Singles Final on Sunday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-1 6-4
Oct 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Japan Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Heather Watson (Britain) beat Chang Kai-Chen (Taiwan) 7-5 5-7 7-6(4)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.