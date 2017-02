PARIS Feb 10 World number three Maria Sharapova slumped to a surprise 6-4 6-4 defeat against German Angelique Kerber in the Paris Open quarter-finals on Friday.

The top-seeded Russian broke first in both sets but failed to take her chances and was eventually eliminated when she hit a forehand out on match point.

"I played very well. I just played my game, that was my plan," ninth seed Kerber said in a courtside interview after registering her first win over a top-five player.

The world number 27 next meets fellow countrywoman Mona Barthel or Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.

Sixth seed Julia Goerges of Germany also went out after losing 3-6 7-5 6-1 to Czech Klara Zakopalova. (Writing by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)