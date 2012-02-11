PARIS Feb 11 Local favourite Marion
Bartoli reached the final of the Paris Open with a 7-6 6-0
victory over Czech Klara Zakopalova on Saturday.
Second seed Bartoli was pushed to a tiebreak in the first
set, which she won 7-3, before winning six games in a row to
secure a straightforward victory.
Bartoli, the tournament's favourite after top seed Maria
Sharapova of Russia was knocked out in the quarter-finals on
Friday, will take on either German ninth seed Angelique Kerber
or Belgian Yanina Wickmayer.
