* Victory for Bartoli
* Kerber next up in final
PARIS Feb 11 Local favourite Marion
Bartoli overcame a sluggish start to reach the final of the
Paris Open with a 7-6 6-0 victory over unseeded Czech Klara
Zakopalova on Saturday.
The second-seeded Frenchwoman was 5-2 down in the opening
set before revving up the engine and forcing a tiebreak she won
7-3, then winning six games in a row.
Bartoli, the tournament favourite after top seed Maria
Sharapova was knocked out in the quarter-finals on Friday, will
next face Angelique Kerber after the ninth seed from Germany
beat Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-7 6-3 6-4.
"At the beginning I experienced some muscle problems after
yesterday's (two and a half hour) match," Bartoli told
reporters.
Zakopalova's game, however, was also a factor.
"She was hitting unbelievable shots. If she had continued
like this it would have been very complicated for me," said
Bartoli.
"Then I started to feel better physically. That's a good
omen for tomorrow."
