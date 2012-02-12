PARIS Feb 12 Germany's Angelique Kerber stunned home favourite Marion Bartoli 7-6 5-7 6-3 to win the Paris Open on Sunday and seal the first WTA tour title of her career.

Second seed Bartoli, the world number seven, was looking for her first trophy on home soil and Maria Sharapova's quarter-final defeat by Kerber seemed to have opened the door for the Frenchwoman.

However, left-hander Kerber raised her game again on the hardcourt with a confident display to silence the crowd at the Stade Coubertin in Paris.

The ninth seed and world number 27's win came in the 20th edition of the Paris Open. (Reporting by Chrystel Boulet-Euchin; Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)