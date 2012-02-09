Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
Feb 9 Results from the Paris Open women's singles second round matches on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 6-2 7-5 2-Marion Bartoli (France) beat Petra Martic (Croatia) 7-5 6-1 9-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-3 6-0 Klara Zakopalova (Czech Republic) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 6-0 6-3 7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 6-3 1-6 6-3
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.