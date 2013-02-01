Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Pattaya Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) beat 7-Elena Vesnina (Russia) 7-6(6) 6-3 Nina Bratchikova (Russia) beat Ayumi Morita (Japan) 6-1 3-6 6-1 5-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) 5-7 6-3 6-2 4-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-0
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5