Tennis-Wawrinka makes quick work of opening Miami match
March 25 Top seed Stan Wawrinka made his opening appearance at the Miami Open a quick one as he defeated Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in 65 minutes on Saturday.
May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Prague Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-2 4-6 6-4 1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-4 7-5
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.