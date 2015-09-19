Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
Sept 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Quebec City Challenge Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 5-Annika Beck (Germany) beat 2-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 6-2 2-6 6-4 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Naomi Broady (Britain) 6-4 6-2
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.