Tennis-Memphis International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Quebec City Challenge Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 3-Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 6-1 2-Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) beat Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 Annika Beck (Germany) beat 5-Romina Oprandi (Switzerland) 6-1 7-6(11) Tatjana Malek (Germany) beat Alexa Glatch (U.S.) 7-6(3) 6-3
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2