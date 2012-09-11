Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Quebec City Challenge Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Mirjana Lucic (Croatia) beat Heidi El Tabakh (Canada) 6-4 3-6 7-6(5) Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Madison Brengle (U.S.) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-4 Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat Stephanie Dubois (Canada) 7-5 6-3 Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) beat Sesil Karatantcheva (Kazakhstan) 7-5 1-6 6-1 6-Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Marie-Eve Pelletier (Canada) 7-6(2) 6-1 7-Petra Martic (Croatia) beat Jessica Pegula (U.S.) 6-4 7-5 Melanie Oudin (U.S.) beat Irina Falconi (U.S.) 7-5 7-6(6) Petra Rampre (Slovenia) beat Michelle Larcher de Brito (Portugal) 6-2 1-6 6-3