UPDATE 1-Tennis-Peerless Federer rolls on with win over del Potro
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Quebec City Challenge Women's Singles Final on Sunday 5-Annika Beck (Germany) beat Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 6-2 6-2
March 28 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.
March 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Women's Singles Round 4 matches on Monday 11-Venus Williams (U.S.) beat 7-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-3 7-6(4) 26-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-4 1-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-2 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 6-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 7-6(1) 0-0 (Muguruza retired)