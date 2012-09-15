Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Quebec City Challenge Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 8-Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-5 7-6(5) Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat 3-Mona Barthel (Germany) 7-6(6) 7-6(3)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)