Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Quebec City Challenge Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Melanie Oudin (U.S.) 7-6(5) 5-7 6-2 7-Lauren Davis (U.S.) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 4-Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) beat Stephanie Dubois (Canada) 6-3 6-4 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Sharon Fichman (Canada) 6-4 6-0 Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Eleni Daniilidou (Greece) 6-3 7-5 3-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Anna Tatishvili (Georgia) 6-3 6-2 Julie Coin (France) beat Michelle Larcher de Brito (Portugal) 7-6(5) 7-5 Polona Hercog (Slovenia) beat 1-Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) 6-3 6-1 Sesil Karatantcheva (Kazakhstan) beat Amra Sadikovic (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5