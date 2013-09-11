Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Sept 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Quebec City Challenge Women's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Polona Hercog (Slovenia) beat Julie Coin (France) 6-0 6-2 Christina Mchale (U.S.) beat 8-Caroline Garcia (France) 2-6 7-6(7) 6-3 Round 1 Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) beat Anastasia Rodionova (Australia) 7-6(3) 5-7 6-1 Petra Martic (Croatia) beat Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-4 7-6(1)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5