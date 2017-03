Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results

March 17 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 12-Venus Williams (U.S.) 6-2 4-6 6-3 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2