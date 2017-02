Sept 18 Quebec City Challenge women's singles semi-finals results on Saturday (prefix denotes seeding) 6-Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Michaella Krajicek (Netherlands) 6-4 6-3 Marina Erakovic (New Zealand) beat 3-Tamira Paszek (Austria) 2-6 7-5 6-4

