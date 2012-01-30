Tennis-Confident Dimitrov downs Goffin to win Sofia Open
SOFIA, Feb 12 Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov gave the roaring partisan crowd plenty to cheer about as he beat Belgian David Goffin 7-5 6-4 to win the Sofia Open for the first time on Sunday.
Jan 30 WTA rankings on Monday (Jan 16's positions in brackets):
1. (3) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 8585 points
2. (2) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 7690
3. (4) Maria Sharapova (Russia) 7560
4. (1) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7085
5. (5) Samantha Stosur (Australia) 5430
6. (8) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 5330
7. (9) Marion Bartoli (France) 4770
8. (7) Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 4695
9. (6) Li Na (China) 4450
10. (10) Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 4000
11. (11) Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 3640
12. (12) Serena Williams (United States) 3580
13. (13) Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 3295
14. (15) Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 3143
15. (16) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 2735
16. (18) Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 2635
17. (17) Peng Shuai (China) 2580
18. (22) Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 2535
19. (19) Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 2526
20. (21) Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 2450
(Editing by Toby Davis. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories
SOFIA, Feb 12 Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov gave the roaring partisan crowd plenty to cheer about as he beat Belgian David Goffin 7-5 6-4 to win the Sofia Open for the first time on Sunday.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Switzerland and France on Sunday Switzerland lead 2-France 3-1 On Sunday Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-3 6-4 Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-5 On Saturday Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) beat Alize Cornet (France) 7-5 6-4
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Scottish Cup 5th Round matches on Sunday 5th Round Sunday, February 12 Rangers - Greenock Morton (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Hearts - Hibernian (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, February 11 Ayr United (II) - Clyde (IV) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Dunfermline Athletic (II) - Hamilton Academical 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) East Fife (III) - St. Mirren (II)