Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Nov 14 WTA rankings on Monday (last week's rankings in brackets):
1. (1) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7485 points
2. (2) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 7370
3. (3) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6520
4. (4) Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6510
5. (5) Li Na (China) 5720
6. (6) Samantha Stosur (Australia) 5585
7. (7) Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 5435
8. (8) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 5250
9. (9) Marion Bartoli (France) 4710
10. (10) Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 4580
11. (11) Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 3900
12. (12) Serena Williams (United States) 3180
13. (13) Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 3161
14. (14) Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 3115
15. (15) Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 2879
16. (16) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 2865
17. (17) Peng Shuai (China) 2800
18. (18) Dominika Cibulkova 2755
19. (19) Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 2606
20. (20) Flavia Pennetta (Italy) 2490
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)