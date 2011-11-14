Nov 14 WTA rankings on Monday (last week's rankings in brackets):

1. (1) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7485 points

2. (2) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 7370

3. (3) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6520

4. (4) Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6510

5. (5) Li Na (China) 5720

6. (6) Samantha Stosur (Australia) 5585

7. (7) Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 5435

8. (8) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 5250

9. (9) Marion Bartoli (France) 4710

10. (10) Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 4580

11. (11) Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 3900

12. (12) Serena Williams (United States) 3180

13. (13) Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 3161

14. (14) Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 3115

15. (15) Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 2879

16. (16) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 2865

17. (17) Peng Shuai (China) 2800

18. (18) Dominika Cibulkova 2755

19. (19) Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 2606

20. (20) Flavia Pennetta (Italy) 2490

