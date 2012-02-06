Tennis-Memphis International men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Memphis International Men's Singles Final on Sunday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-1 6-4
Feb 6 WTA rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 8585 points
2. (2) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 7690
3. (3) Maria Sharapova (Russia) 7560
4. (4) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 7085
5. (5) Samantha Stosur (Australia) 5430
6. (6) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 5330
7. (7) Marion Bartoli (France) 4770
8. (8) Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 4695
9. (9) Li Na (China) 4450
10. (10) Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 4000
11. (11) Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 3640
12. (12) Serena Williams (United States) 3580
13. (13) Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 3295
14. (14) Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 3143
15. (15) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 2735
16. (16) Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 2635
17. (17) Peng Shuai (China) 2580
18. (18) Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 2535
19. (19) Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 2526
20. (20) Daniela Hantuchova (Slovakia) 2450
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.