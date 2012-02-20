Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
Feb 20 WTA rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets):
1. (1) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 9260 points
2. (2) Maria Sharapova (Russia) 7680
3. (3) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 7220
4. (4) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6310
5. (5) Samantha Stosur (Australia) 5825
6. (6) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 5500
7. (7) Marion Bartoli (France) 5160
8. (8) Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 4690
9. (9) Li Na (China) 4450
10. (10) Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 3880
11. (12) Serena Williams (United States) 3580
12. (11) Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 3575
13. (14) Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 3108
14. (13) Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 3020
15. (15) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 2735
16. (17) Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 2575
17. (16) Peng Shuai (China) 2555
18. (19) Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 2535
19. (21) Julia Goerges (Germany) 2475
20. (22) Angelique Kerber (Germany) 2465
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.