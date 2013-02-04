Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
Feb 4 WTA rankings on Monday (last week's positions in brackets): 1. (1) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 10325 points 2. (2) Serena Williams (United States) 9970 3. (3) Maria Sharapova (Russia) 9545 4. (4) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 7750 5. (5) Li Na (China) 6255 6. (6) Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5695 7. (7) Sara Errani (Italy) 4795 8. (8) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4285 9. (9) Samantha Stosur (Australia) 4230 10. (10) Marion Bartoli (France) 3740 11. (11) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3545 12. (12) Nadia Petrova (Russia) 2945 13. (15) Maria Kirilenko (Russia) 2910 14. (13) Ana Ivanovic 2841 15. (14) Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 2695 16. (16) Roberta Vinci (Italy) 2585 17. (17) Sloane Stephens (United States) 2466 18. (18) Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 2220 19. (19) Julia Goerges (Germany) 1965 20. (20) Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 1881 (Editing by Caroline Helly)
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5 Evgeniya
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-3