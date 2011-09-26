Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Sept 26 WTA rankings on Monday (last week's rankings in brackets):
1. (1) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 9335 points
2. (2) Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6226
3. (3) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6055
4. (4) Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 5920
5. (5) Li Na (China) 5870
6. (6) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 5530
7. (7) Samantha Stosur (Australia) 5380
8. (8) Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 4775
9. (9) Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 4501
10. (10) Marion Bartoli (France) 4225
11. (11) Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 4025
12. (12) Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 3270
13. (13) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 3270
14. (14) Serena Williams (United States) 3180
15. (15) Peng Shuai (China) 2825
16. (16) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 2720
17. (17) Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 2650
18. (18) Roberta Vinci (Italy) 2505
19. (19) Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 2481
20. (21) Julia Goerges (Germany) 2435 (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)