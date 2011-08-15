Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Aug 15 WTA rankings on Monday (last week's rankings in brackets):
1. (1) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 9915 points
2. (3) Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 7045
3. (2) Kim Clijsters (Belgium) 6726
4. (4) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6390
5. (6) Li Na (China) 5671
6. (7) Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 5561
7. (5) Maria Sharapova (Russia) 5446
8. (8) Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 4955
9. (9) Marion Bartoli (France) 4325
10. (11) Samantha Stosur (Australia) 3775
11. (10) Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 3530
12. (12) Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 3335
13. (15) Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 2751
14. (14) Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 2710
15. (17) Peng Shuai (China) 2600
16. (18) Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 2595
17. (16) Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 2415
18. (13) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 2410
19. (22) Roberta Vinci (Italy) 2350
20. (20) Julia Goerges (Germany) 2335 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)