April 23 (Gracenote) - Result from the Fed Cup World Group Semifinal match between U.S. and Czech Republic on Sunday U.S. beat 1-Czech Republic 3-2 On Sunday Bethanie Mattek-Sands/CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Kristyna Pliskova/Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-3 Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 6-2 7-5 CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-0 On Saturday Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-4