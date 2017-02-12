Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Result from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between U.S. and Germany on Sunday U.S. beat 3-Germany 4-0 On Sunday CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 3-6 6-4 6-0 CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) beat Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-3 3-1 (Goerges retired) Ret. Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Shelby Rogers (U.S.) beat Laura Siegemund/Carina Witthoeft (Germany) 4-1 (Siegemund/Witthoeft retired) Ret. On Saturday Alison Riske (U.S.) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 7-6(10) 6-2