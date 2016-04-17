UPDATE 1-Tennis-Kyrgios fells Isner to put Australia 2-0 up
* Thompson beats Sock in early singles (Updates after Kyrgios win)
April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Fed Cup World Group Semifinal match between Switzerland and Czech Republic on Sunday 1-Czech Republic beat Switzerland 3-2 On Sunday Karolina Pliskova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Viktorija Golubic/Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 6-2 6-2 Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) beat Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-1 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-4 6-2 On Saturday Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 3-6 6-4 6-4 Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-0 6-2
April 7 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Davis Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Australia and U.S. on Friday Australia lead U.S. 2-0 On Friday Nick Kyrgios (Australia) beat John Isner (U.S.) 7-5 7-6(5) 7-6(5) Jordan Thompson (Australia) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-3 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4
MELBOURNE, April 7 Jordan Thompson fed off a rowdy home crowd to upset Jack Sock 6-3 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 for the biggest win of his career and give Australia a 1-0 lead over the United States in their Davis Cup quarter-final in Brisbane on Friday.