Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Fed Cup World Group Final match between Czech Republic and Germany on Sunday 3-Czech Republic beat Germany 3-1 On Saturday Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-2 6-4 On Sunday Julia Goerges/Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-3 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Angelique Kerber (Germany) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
