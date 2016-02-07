Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Romania and Czech Republic on Sunday 1-Czech Republic beat Romania 3-2 On Sunday Karolina Pliskova/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Andreea Mitu/Raluca Olaru (Romania) 6-2 6-3 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) 6-4 4-6 6-3 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 6-3 On Saturday Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Simona Halep (Romania) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2