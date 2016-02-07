Tennis-U.S. Clay Court Championship men's singles round 1 results
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Nicolas Kicker (Argentina) beat Noah Rubin (U.S.) 5-3 (Rubin retired)
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Romania and Czech Republic on Sunday 1-Czech Republic beat Romania 3-2 On Sunday Karolina Pliskova/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Andreea Mitu/Raluca Olaru (Romania) 6-2 6-3 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) 6-4 4-6 6-3 Simona Halep (Romania) beat Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 6-3 On Saturday Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-4 Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Simona Halep (Romania) 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marrakech Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 7-6(6) 6-3 Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 6-4 Laslo Djere (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 7-6(3) 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 4-6 6-3 6-1