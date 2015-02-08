UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer beats Nadal in straight sets in Miami Open final
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal 1-Czech Republic beat Canada 4- 0 2-Germany beat Australia 4- 1 France beat 3-Italy 3- 2 4-Russia beat Poland 4- 0
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.
April 2 Roger Federer continued his recent mastery of Rafa Nadal when he beat his great rival 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.