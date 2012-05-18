ROME May 18 Serena Williams enjoyed an easy
passage into the semi-finals of the Italian Open tennis on
Friday when her opponent Flavia Pennetta retired with a right
wrist injury.
The Italian, ranked 21, had treatment at 3-0 down and
decided to quit when Williams was leading 4-0 and 40-0.
Williams, who won last week's title in Madrid, will play
either China's Li Na or Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia in the
last four.
Holder Maria Sharapova was due to play Venus Williams later
on Friday while Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was
scheduled to face Angelique Kerber of Germany.
