ROME May 20 The Italian Open final between Russian Maria Sharapova and Li Na of China was halted by rain on Sunday with the scores level at one set apiece and 6-6 in the third set.

With rain still falling and a poor forecast for the rest of the day, organisers said they would make a final decision on whether play would resume by 8pm local time.

The delay merely added to the drama of a match which swung first one way and the other, with Sharapova saving a match point at 5-6 to force a deciding tiebreak.

With defending champion and world number two Sharapova making far too many unforced errors, eighth seed Li had led by a set and 4-0 before losing her way.

In steady drizzle, Russian Sharapova then won eight straight games on her way to leading 4-1 in the final set before letting Li back in.

After a short break at 5-5, 30-30, a determined Li saved a break point to stay ahead.

With both players hitting top form, the Chinese then forced a match point on the Sharapova serve but the Russian saved it with a forehand winner.

As heavy rain began to fall, Sharapova held for 6-6 and with the lines becoming slippery, the umpire took the players off court at 4.40pm local time.

Sharapova is looking to win her second title of the clay- court season while Li is chasing her first trophy since winning her first grand slam title at Roland Garros almost a year ago.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)