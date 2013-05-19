Tennis-Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
March 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Italian Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat 3-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6-1 6-3
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 6-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 3-6 6-1 7-5 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-1 6-2
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 6-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 5-7 6-4 6-4 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-0 7-6(1)