Tennis-Memphis International men's singles final result
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Memphis International Men's Singles Final on Sunday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-1 6-4
May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Italian Open semi-final results from Rome o n Saturday
2-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 12-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-3 6-4 8-Li Na (China) beat 9-Serena Williams (U.S.)WO (Editing by Ed Osmond)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 19 Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favourite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.