Tennis-Memphis International men's singles round 1 results
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Den Bosch Open women's singles matches on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result).
Second round * Kim Clijsters (Belgium) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 6-2 6-1 * Urszula Radwanska (Poland) beat 4-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) 6-1 6-1 3-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Shahar Peer (Israel) 6-2 7-6(5) 8-Nadia Petrova (Russia) beat Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) 7-5 6-3
First round
Daria Gavrilova (Russia) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 6-1 6-2
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-4 6-4
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 7-5 6-4
MADRID, Feb 13 Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni Nadal, will step down as his coach after this year's ATP Tour, as he feels he has been sidelined by other figures in the player's entourage, he told an Italian tennis magazine.