Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
June 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Den Bosch Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Simona Halep (Romania) beat 1-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-0 6-1 2-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) 2-6 6-4 6-3 4-Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Michaella Krajicek (Netherlands) 7-6(6) 7-6(3) Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 6-2 6-0 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 6-1 7-6(4)
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5