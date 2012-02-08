MADRID Feb 8 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario's parents do not plan legal action against the former world number one after she accused them in her autobiography of leaving her with nothing from an estimated 45 million euros ($59.6 million) in career earnings.

The parents' lawyer told Spanish television on Wednesday that Sanchez Vicario's mother Marisa Vicario and father Emilio Sanchez wanted to read their daughter's book in full before deciding how they would respond. "Let's go! Memories of a Struggle, a Life and a Woman", went on sale on Monday.

"They are not considering legal action," the lawyer said.

"What they are going to do is weigh up all the elements to see how they are affected and how they can answer such serious accusations which she is apparently making.

"At no time have they taken advantage of her and she is, of course, not ruined."

Extracts from the book, published in local media at the weekend, detailed the troubled relationship between the former player and her family.

The three-times French Open singles champion and current Spanish Fed Cup captain said her parents had exerted close control over her career and finances and had left her with nothing.

"I am in debt to the tax authorities and my properties are much fewer than those that my brother Javier has, for example, who won much less than me during his career," wrote the 40-year-old, who also won the U.S. Open title in 1994.

"Can I accept this abuse and keep quiet? I am not going to do so."

Her parents issued a statement on Tuesday saying their daughter, who retired from the professional circuit in November 2002, "had taken the latest step in her desire to wound and humiliate" them.

"We lived for 20 years for her, put everything else aside and mortgaged our life," the statement said. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)