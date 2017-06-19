Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Mallorca Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat 8-Timea Babos (Hungary) 6-2 3-6 6-3 2-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat Elise Mertens (Belgium) 7-6(2) 5-7 6-1
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Zverev reaches final for second year in a row (Updates with Zverev in final, quotes, details)