Tennis-Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
June 22 French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
June 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the Mallorca Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 7-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 7-6(1) 4-6 6-3 Catherine Bellis (U.S.) beat 4-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-3 7-5 Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) beat Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat 5-Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-2 3-6 0-0 (Bertens retired) Shelby Rogers (U.S.) beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 7-6(4) 6-3 Mona Barthel (Germany) beat Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) 7-6(6) 6-4 Francesca Schiavone (Italy) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 3-Caroline Garcia (France) beat Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) 4-6 7-5 6-4 Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) 6-1 6-2 6-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Sara Errani (Italy) 6-2 6-1 Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) beat Pauline Parmentier (France) 6-2 6-0
June 22 French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 21 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga joined the exodus of seeds at the Aegon Championships after being outplayed by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller at a boiling hot Queen's Club on Wednesday.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-3 6-4