Tennis-Gentle giant Cilic profits from new aggressive streak
LONDON, June 24 "Mr Nice Guy" Marin Cilic believes a more aggressive attitude on court can propel him towards a title push at Wimbledon.
June 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Mallorca Open Women's Singles matches on Friday Quarterfinal 3-Caroline Garcia (France) beat 6-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 6-2 7-6(8) Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-2 6-4 2-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat 7-Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 7-5 1-6 7-6(5) Catherine Bellis (U.S.) beat Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-2 Round 2 3-Caroline Garcia (France) beat Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3
June 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-5 3-6 6-2 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 5-7 6-4
* Zverev reaches final for second year in a row (Updates with Zverev in final, quotes, details)