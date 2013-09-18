Tennis-Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Seoul Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 3-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat Lee Ye-Ra (South Korea) 6-4 6-1 Francesca Schiavone (Italy) beat Virginie Razzano (France) 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3 Vera Dushevina (Russia) beat 8-Annika Beck (Germany) 6-3 7-5 Lara Arruabarrena Vecino (Spain) beat Alexandra Dulgheru (Romania) 6-1 3-6 6-4 Irina Begu (Romania) beat 6-Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-4 6-0
March 4 American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Final on Saturday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-3 7-6(3)
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5