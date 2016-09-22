FACTBOX-Tennis-Australian Open finalist Roger Federer
Jan 28 Factbox on Switzerland's Roger Federer, who will meet Spain's Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday.
Sept 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Seoul Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Sara Sorribes (Spain) beat 4-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 1-6 6-2 6-4 Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) beat 1-Irina Begu (Romania) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Patricia Tig (Romania) beat 6-Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) 6-4 6-4 5-Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-2
Jan 28 Factbox on Switzerland's Roger Federer, who will meet Spain's Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday.
Jan 28 Factbox on Rafa Nadal who will meet Switzerland's Roger Federer in the Australian Open men's singles final on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Following is a list of the previous matches between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafa Nadal ahead of their meeting in the title decider at the Australian Open on Sunday: