Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Seoul Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-4 3-6 6-2 Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 2-6 6-4 6-4 Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 6-3 7-6(4) 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Julia Glushko (Israel) 6-1 6-2 1-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) beat Polona Hercog (Slovenia) 6-3 6-3 Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(3) Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) beat 8-Heather Watson (Britain) 7-5 6-2 Maria Kirilenko (Russia) beat Donna Vekic (Croatia) 3-6 6-2 6-4 3-Klara Koukalova (Czech Republic) beat Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-0 4-6 6-4 6-Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) beat Elizaveta Kulichkova (Russia) 6-2 6-4
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)