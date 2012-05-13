MADRID May 13 Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and
others who have complained about the blue clay at the Madrid
Open are "weenies", according to former women's number one
Serena Williams.
Asked about criticism from Djokovic and Nadal over the
slippery surface on the Manolo Santana show court, Williams told
a news conference that women were simply tougher than their male
counterparts.
"Women are way tougher than men. That's why we have the
babies, you guys could never handle kids," Williams said after
thumping top seed Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-3 to win the Madrid
title on Sunday.
"We ladies don't complain we just do our best. On the WTA
(tour) we are real performers, we are not about going out there
and being weenies."
Dictionary.com lists several definitions of "weenie"
including "an insignificant, disliked person" or "a stupid and
inept male".
Djokovic and Nadal have threatened to boycott the Madrid
event next year unless the traditional red dirt is reinstated.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)