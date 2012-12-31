Tennis-Basilashvili one step away from breaking Georgia's ATP duck
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.
Dec 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Shenzhen Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Duan Yingying (China) beat Kimiko Date-Krumm (Japan) 7-6(5) 7-5 5-Klara Zakopalova (Czech Republic) beat Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-1 Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) beat Timea Babos (Hungary) 6-4 7-5 2-Marion Bartoli (France) beat Venise Chan (Hong Kong) 6-1 6-0 Julia Cohen (U.S.) beat Nina Bratchikova (Russia) 0-6 7-6(7) 7-5 Chang Kai-Chen (Taiwan) beat Silvia Soler Espinosa (Spain) 4-6 6-1 6-3 6-Peng Shuai (China) beat Anne Keothavong (Britain) 6-4 6-0 Ayumi Morita (Japan) beat Chan Yung-Jan (Taiwan) 6-4 6-4 Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Shahar Peer (Israel) 6-1 6-3 7-Bojana Jovanovski (Serbia) beat Alexandra Cadantu (Romania) 6-3 6-1
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results from the Memphis International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(5) 6-1
