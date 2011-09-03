Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
- Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Open w omen's third round s ingles results from New York on Friday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) * 25-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 22-Sabine Lisicki (Germany) beat Irina Falconi (U.S.) 6-0 6-1 26-Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) 6-3 3-6 6-4 13-Peng Shuai (China) beat 19-Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-4 7-6(1) 2-Vera Zvonareva (Russia) beat 30-Anabel Medina Garrigues (Spain) 6-4 7-5 Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Alla Kudryavtseva (Russia) 6-3 6-1 Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat 27-Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-0 6-1
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.