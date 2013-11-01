Tennis-Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Tournament of Champions Women's Singles Round Robin matches on Friday RESULTS Group Sredets 4-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat 8-Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 6-1 6-4 Group Serdika 6-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat 7-Alize Cornet (France) 6-2 6-2 Group Sredets 5-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 2-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group Serdika 1. Simona Halep 3 3 0 6 0 6 2. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 3 2 1 4 2 4 3. Alize Cornet 3 1 2 1 4 2 4. Maria Kirilenko 1 0 1 0 1 0 5. Elina Svitolina 2 0 2 0 4 0 Group Sredets 1. Samantha Stosur 3 2 1 5 2 4 2. Ana Ivanovic 3 2 1 5 3 4 3. Elena Vesnina 3 2 1 4 4 4 4. Tsvetana Pironkova 3 0 3 1 6 0
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Final on Saturday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-2