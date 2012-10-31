Tennis-Svitolina gatecrashes top 10 after Dubai title
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Tournament of Champions Women's Singles Round Robin matches on Wednesday RESULTS Group Serdika 1-Caroline Wozniacki(Denmark)beat 4-Roberta Vinci(Italy)6-3 6-1 Group Sredets 3-Maria Kirilenko(Russia)beat 8-Tsvetana Pironkova(Bulgaria)6-1 6-4 2-Nadia Petrova(Russia)beat 6-Zheng Jie(China)6-3 6-3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts Group Serdika 1. Caroline Wozniacki 2 2 0 4 0 4 2. Roberta Vinci 2 1 1 2 2 2 3. Hsieh Su-Wei 1 0 1 0 2 0 4. Daniela Hantuchova 1 0 1 0 2 0 Group Sredets 1. Maria Kirilenko 1 1 0 2 0 2 2. Nadia Petrova 1 1 0 2 0 2 3. Tsvetana Pironkova 2 1 1 2 3 2 4. Zheng Jie 2 0 2 1 4 0
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat 10-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-2