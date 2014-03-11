SINGAPORE, March 11 French bank BNP Paribas has signed a five-year contract to extend its title sponsorship of the season-ending WTA Championships, continuing its long association with tennis.

The $6.5 million finals will be staged in Singapore from October 17-26, the first time the event for the top eight women's singles players and doubles teams over the season is held in Asia.

BNP Paribas previously sponsored the event along with its Turkish partner Turk Ekonomi Bankasi for the last three years when the event was held in Istanbul.

BNP Paribas has a long association with the French Open grand slam and also sponsors the ongoing Indian Wells tournament in California.

This year's event is the first of five editions that will be held at the S$1.3 billion ($1.02 billion) Singapore Sports Hub. ($1 = 1.2688 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)